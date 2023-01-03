With 16.39% Increase Coal Production Touches 607.97 Million Ton During April-December 2022

New Delhi : India’s coal production increased impressively by 16.39% to 607.97 MT during Apr-Dec’22 as compared to 522.34 MT produced during the same period of FY 22. CIL reported coal production of 479.05 MT up to December of FY 23 as compared to 413.63 MT during the same period of FY 22, representing an increase of 15.82%.

Ministry of Coal has paved the way for releasing additional coal in the market by greater utilization of mining capacities of captive coal blocks which has led to increase in production of coal by Captive and Other companies by 31.38% to 81.70 MT during Apr-Dec’22 as compared to 62.19 MT produced during the corresponding period of FY 22. The Ministry has also amended the Mineral Concession (Amendment) Rules, 1960 under MMDR (Amendment) Act, 2021 to allow lessee of captive mines to sell coal /lignite up to 50% of the total excess production after meeting the requirement of the end-use plants.

The Ministry is taking steps to augment rail connectivity infrastructure for all major mines under PM Gati Shakti to ensure faster evacuation. As a result, the total coal despatch have been to the tune of 637.51 MT during Apr-Dec’22 as compared to 594.22 MT during same period of FY 22 representing a growth of 7.28 % which shows steady and efficient amount of coal despatch to various sectors across the nation.

With an objective to enhance coal production capacity, Ministry of coal has put 141 new coal blocks for commercial auction and has been engaging regularly with various coal companies in the country and monitoring their production. The all-round efforts made to increase the domestic production and despatch have shown extremely good results.