The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji on his Punya Tithi.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“I pay homage to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji on his Punya Tithi. We will never forget his efforts for national progress and serving the poor. Inspired by his vision, we are working round the clock to ensure the fruits of development reach the marginalised and the downtrodden.”