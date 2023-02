The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has extended best wishes to all athletes taking part in the 3rd Khelo India National Winter Games in Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to a tweet by Office of LG J&K, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“Best wishes to all athletes taking part in the 3rd Khelo India National Winter Games. The Games are being held in the picturesque surroundings of Gulmarg. This will also boost the sporting culture in Jammu and Kashmir.”