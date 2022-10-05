PM Narendra Modi participates in Kullu Dussehra

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi participated in the Kullu Dussehra celebrations at the Dhalpur Ground of Kullu, Himachal Pradesh today.

The Prime Minister was welcomed and facilitated upon his arrival. This was followed by the arrival of Bhagwan Raghunath Ji and it marked the commencement of the Rath Yatra. A huge crowd had gathered at the occasion to welcome the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister walked to the main attraction with lakhs of other devotees and paid his tributes to Bhagwan Raghunath. The Prime Minister greeted everyone present on the occasion with folded hands and witnessed the divine Rath Yatra along with the grand assembly of the deities in the historic Kullu Dussehra celebrations. A historic occasion, this was the first time ever that the Prime Minister of India had participated in the Kullu Dussehra celebrations.

The International Kullu Dussehra Festival is to be celebrated from 5th to 11th October 2022 at Dhalpur Ground of Kullu. The festival is unique in the sense that it is the congregation of more than 300 Deities of the Valley. On the first day of the Festival, the Deities in their well-decorated palanquins pay their obeisance at the temple of the Chief Deity Bhagwan Raghunath Ji and then proceed to the Dhalpur Ground.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Shri Jai Ram Thakur, Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Shri Anurag Thakur, and BJP State President, Shri Suresh Kumar Kashyap among others.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister had dedicated to the nation, AIIMS, Bilaspur. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects in Himachal Pradesh in Luhnu, Bilaspur.