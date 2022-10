New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has lauded the collective commitments of 130 crore Indians to strengthen Nari Shakti in India.

Quoting a tweet by Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smt Smriti Irani on India registering decline in female infant mortality rate, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“This is a great sign, reflective of the collective commitment of 130 crore Indians to strengthen our Nari Shakti.”