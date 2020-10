Gandhinagar: PM Narendra Modi paid tributes to late Shri Keshubhai Patel, former CM of Gujarat.

In Gandhinagar, PM Narendra Modi also paid tributes to late Shri Maheshbhai and late Shri Nareshbhai Kanodia, who were associated with the world of films, music and culture.

Earlier in the morning PM Narendra Modi reaches Ahmedabad International Airport on his two day visit to Gujarat. He was received by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, CM Vijay Rupani and other senior officials at Airport.

