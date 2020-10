Bhubaneswar: Four Odisha cities records below 15 degree Celcius . Sonepur records the lowest at 12.8 degree Celcius . Angul – 13.8 degree , Phulbani – 14 degree,

Daringibadi – 14 degree, Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar & Cuttack record 19.8 & 20 degree Celcius respectively.

