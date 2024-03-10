PM Narendra Modi launches Mahtari Vandan Yojana in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: “Our government is committed to ensuring the holistic well-being of every family, and this begins with the health and dignity of the women”

In a major boost to women empowerment in Chhattisgarh, The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today launched the Mahatari Vandana Yojana and disbursed the first instalment under The Scheme. The scheme has been launched in Chhattisgarh to provide financial assistance of Rs 1000 per month to eligible married women of the state as monthly DBT. It has been envisioned to ensure economic empowerment of women, provide them financial security, promote gender equality and strengthen the decisive role of women in the family.

The scheme will provide benefits to all eligible married women of the state who are above 21 years of age as of January 1, 2024. Widows, divorced, and deserted women will also be eligible for this scheme. Around 70 lakh women will benefit from the scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister the Prime Minister bowed to the deities Maa Danteshwari, Maa Bambleshwari and Maa Mahamaya. PM Modi recalled his recent visit to the state where he dedicated and laid foundation stones of the projects worth Rs 35,000 crores. He said today the government has fulfilled its promise by disbursing the first instalment of Mahatari Vandana Yojana amounting to overall Rs 655 crore. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude towards the Nari Shakti connected from the various locations and apologized for not being physically present. He also conveyed his prayers for the welfare of the citizens that he offered at Kashi Vishwanath Dham last night. “You will get this 1000 rupees every month. This is Modi’s guarantee”, he said.

“When mothers and daughters get strong, the family gets strengthened and the welfare of the mothers and daughters is a priority for our government”, the Prime Minister said. Women are getting pucca houses and Ujjwala Gas Cylinders in their name. 50 percent Jan Dhan Accounts are in the name of women, 65 percent Mudra Loans have been availed by women, more than 10 crore SHG women have benefitted and more than 1 crore women have become lakhpati Didis. The Prime Minister reiterated the goal of 3 crore Lakhpati Didis. PM Modi told them that Namo Didi programme is changing lives and tomorrow he will hold a major event in this regard.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of family well-being, emphasizing that a healthy family stems from the well-being of its women. Prime Minister Modi stated, “Our government is committed to ensuring the holistic well-being of every family, and this begins with the health and dignity of the women.” He underscored the need to address challenges faced by pregnant women, including maternal and infant mortality rates.

In response to these challenges, the Prime Minister announced several key measures, including free vaccinations for pregnant women and financial assistance of ₹5,000 during pregnancy to support expectant mothers. He also emphasized the provision of free healthcare services, up to ₹5 lakhs, for frontline workers such as Asha and Anganwadi workers.

Reflecting on past hardships faced by women due to lack of proper sanitation facilities, Prime Minister Modi remarked, “Gone are the days when our sisters and daughters had to endure pain and indignity due to the absence of toilets in their homes.” He highlighted the government’s efforts to ensure the dignity of women by providing toilets in every household.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his government’s commitment to fulfilling promises made during elections, stating, “The government stands by its commitments and ensures their fulfillment.” He emphasized the successful implementation of the Mahatari Vandana Yojana, fulfilling assurances made to the people of Chhattisgarh.

Similarly, guarantee of 18 lakh pucca houses is being worked at with full determination, he said.

Regarding agricultural reforms, the Prime Minister assured farmers of timely payment of pending bonuses, honoring a pledge made to Chhattisgarh’s paddy farmers. He lauded the government’s efforts to support farmers, including the disbursal of bonuses amounting to ₹3,700 crores on the occasion of Atal Ji’s birth anniversary.

Highlighting the government’s procurement initiatives, Prime Minister Modi affirmed, “Our government will procure rice at a minimum support price of ₹3,100 per quintal in Chhattisgarh.” He celebrated the record procurement of 145 lakh tonnes of rice, fulfilling commitments to farmers and setting a new milestone.

In conclusion, Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence in the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders, particularly women, in driving forward the agenda of inclusive development. He assured the people of Chhattisgarh of continued dedication and service from the BJP government, fulfilling its promises and ensuring progress for all.

Chief Minister of Chattisgarh, Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, Ministers and people’s representatives were among those present on the occasion.