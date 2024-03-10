PM Modi inaugurates, dedicates and lays the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth more than Rs 34,000 crore in Azamgarh

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth more than Rs 34,000 crores in an event at Azamgarh Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister noted the change of such programme happening in places like Azamgarh instead of being held in Delhi. “Azamgarh, which was counted among the backward areas, is writing a new chapter of development today” PM Modi said. Today projects worth Rs 34,000 crore were either inaugurated or their foundation stones were laid from Azamgarh.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 15 airport projects across the country worth more than Rs 9800 crore. He inaugurated 12 new Terminal Buildings of Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti and Adampur Airports. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of three new Terminal Buildings of Kadapa, Hubballi and Belagavi Airports. To illustrate the speed of the completion of airports, the Prime Minister informed that Gwalior terminal was completed in just 16 months. “This initiative will make air travel easier and accessible for the common citizens of the country”, he said. The Prime Minister emphasized that the record of the government of completing announced project in time repudiates the allegation of these projects being election gimmicks. “People are seeing that Modi is made of different material. I am working relentlessly to create a Viksit Bharat”, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said that along with airport, highway and railway infrastructure, projects related with education, water and environment received a new push today. Giving a new guarantee to the people of Azamgarh, the Prime Minister said that ‘Azamgarh will remain ‘Aajanm’ a ‘Vikas ka Garh’ (bastion of development forever). Breaking into local dialect, the Prime Minister said with airport, hospital and medical college, Azamgarh is no longer dependent on the neighbouring big cities.

The Prime Minister said that in the last 10 years, the region is seeing politics of development in place of the earlier politics of appeasement and dynasty. This trend got a new momentum under the leadership of the Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, the Prime Minister said. He said cities like Aligarh, Moradabad, Azamgarh, Shravasti which were ignored as backward areas of Uttar Pradesh are getting air connectivity due to rapid overall development. He said just like welfare schemes, modern infrastructure is moving beyond metro cities to small towns and villages. “Small cities have equal right to airports and good highways as big metro cities”

PM Modi emphasized. “We are increasing the strength of the tier 2 and tier 3 cities so that urbanization continues unabated”, said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of connectivity and infrastructure development in the region. He referred to the inauguration and foundation laying ceremonies of several railway projects, including those connecting districts like Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Gazipur, and Prayagraj. Azamgarh, Mau and Balia received the gift of many railway projects. In addition to railway projects, Prime Minister Modi underscored the government’s commitment to rural infrastructure development through the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. He stated, “More than 5,000 kilometers of roads have been inaugurated under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, aiming to improve connectivity for the farmers and youth of Eastern Uttar Pradesh.”

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the government’s focus on ensuring fair prices for farmers’ produce. He talked about the substantial increase in Minimum Support Price (MSP) for various crops, including sugarcane, stating, “Today, MSP for sugarcane farmers has been increased by 8 percent, reaching Rs. 340 per quintal.”

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi addressed the historical challenges faced by sugarcane farmers in the region, emphasizing the government’s efforts to address their grievances. He noted, “Our government has settled pending dues worth thousands of crores for sugarcane farmers, providing them timely and fair payments.” He also elaborated on transformation brought about by initiatives in biogas and ethanol. Regarding PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, the Prime Minister informed that in Azamgarh itself 8 lakh farmers received 2,000 crore rupees under the scheme.

Highlighting the transformative impact of government initiatives, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the need for honest governance to achieve rapid development. He stated, “Honest governance is essential for achieving unprecedented development. Our government is committed to eliminating corruption and ensuring transparent governance.”

Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence in the transformative potential of the government’s initiatives for Eastern Uttar Pradesh. He stated, “The establishment of Maharaja Suheldev Rajkiya Vishwavidyalaya and other initiatives will empower the youth and transform the educational landscape of the region.”

Highlighting UP’s pivotal role in shaping national politics and development, Prime Minister Modi emphasized how the state’s progress aligns with the nation’s growth trajectory. The Prime Minister commended UP for its exemplary implementation of central schemes under the double engine government and positioning the state among the top performers in this regard. He noted the significant investment made in UP over the past years, with infrastructure development and the creation of numerous opportunities for the youth being key outcomes.

PM Modi highlighted UP’s rising profile, fueled by record levels of investment, ground-breaking ceremonies, and the expansion of expressway networks and highways. He praised the state’s focus on improving law and order, exemplified by the completion of the historic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Background

Providing a major boost to the civil aviation sector, the Prime Minister inaugurated and lay the foundation stone of 15 airport projects across the country worth more than Rs 9800 crore. He will inaugurate 12 new Terminal Buildings of Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti and Adampur Airports. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of three new Terminal Buildings of Kadapa, Hubballi and Belagavi Airports.

The 12 new Terminal Buildings will have a combined capacity to serve 620 Lakh passengers annually, while for the three Terminal Buildings whose foundation stone is being laid, once completed, the combined passenger handling capacity of these airports will increase to 95 Lakh passengers per annum. These Terminal Buildings have state-of-the-art passenger amenities and are also equipped with various sustainability features like Double Insulated Roofing System, Provision of Canopies for energy saving, LED Lighting etc. The designs of these Airports are influenced and derived from the common elements of heritage structures of that state and city, thus reflecting the local culture and highlighting the heritage of the region.

One of the key focus areas of the Prime Minister has been providing housing for all. Guided by this vision, an innovative means to for achieving this has been the conceptualization of the Light House Project. Prime Minister inaugurated Light House Project (LHP) in Lucknow and Ranchi under which more than 2000 affordable flats have been built with modern infrastructure. The innovative construction technology employed in these LHPs will give the families a sustainable and futuristic living experience. Earlier, Prime Minister has inaugurated similar Light House Projects in Chennai, Rajkot and Indore. The foundation stone of these LHPs was laid by the Prime Minister on 1st January 2021.

For Ranchi LHP, Germany’s Precast Concrete Construction System – 3D Volumetric technology has been adopted. A unique feature of LHP Ranchi is that each room has been made separately and then the entire structure has been added like Lego Blocks toys. LHP Lucknow has been constructed using Canada’s Stay In Place PVC Formwork with Pre-Engineered Steel Structural System.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of several road projects worth around Rs 11,500 crore in Uttar Pradesh. The road projects will improve connectivity, help reduce traffic congestion and will lead to socioeconomic development in the region.

The Prime Minister dedicate to nation and laid the foundation stone of several road projects worth more than Rs 19,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh. The projects dedicated to nation include three packages of four lane Lucknow Ring Road and six laning of Chakeri to Allahabad Section of NH-2. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the four-laning of western side spur of Rampur – Rudrapur; two packages of six-laning of Kanpur Ring Road, and four Laning of Raebareli – Prayagraj section of NH-24B/ NH-30. The road projects will improve connectivity, help reduce traffic congestion and will lead to socioeconomic development in the region.

The Prime Minister dedicated to nation about 744 rural road projects worth more than Rs 3700 crore built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. These projects will result in the cumulative construction of over 5,400 KMs of rural roads in Uttar Pradesh, benefiting approximately 59 districts in the state. This will enhance connectivity and provide a significant boost to socio-economic development.

During the programme, the Prime Minister inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone of multiple rail projects worth around Rs 8200 crores, which will strengthen the rail infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh. He will dedicate doubling and electrification of multiple key rail sections. He will also dedicate to the nation Bhatni-Peokol bypass line which will end the problem of engine reversal at Bhatni and will facilitate seamless trains operation. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for gauge conversion of Bahraich-Nanpara-Nepalganj Road rail section. After completion of this project, the region will be connected to the metropolitan cities through a broad gauge line which will facilitate speedy development. The Prime Minister also inaugurated a new rail line from Ghazipur City and Ghazipur Ghat to Tarighat including a rail bridge over river Ganga. He will also flag off MEMU train service between Ghazipur City-Tarighat-Dildar Nagar Jn.

Further, the Prime Minister also inaugurated and dedicated multiple sewage treatment plants and other such projects in Prayagraj, Jaunpur and Etawah.