Nandankanan Zoo launches new educational programme ‘ Night Out at Zoo’

Bhubaneswar: Nandankanan launches new educational programme ‘ Night Out at Zoo’; 20 people can register online by paying Rs 250; visitors to move around in the zoo in battery-operated vehicles from 6.30 pm to 8 pm.

“Night Out at Zoo”- an innovative educational programme of Nandankanan Zoological Park. Nandankanan Zoological Park starts one new wildlife education programme called “Night out at Zoo”. The programme will start from 10.03.2024 onwards. This is an outstanding educational program in which participants can learn about wonderful night time adaptations of nocturnal animals when the forests and their diverse inhabitants come to life. The programme aims to educate the participants regarding selected nocturnal animals from the animal collection of Nandankanan Zoological Park.

• This educational programme is provided only on Sundays

• Only 20 participants are allowed per day.

• Battery Operated Vehicles shall be arranged by the authority for participants, and no extra charges incurred in this regard.

• Online registration is allowed through the website of Nandankanan. (www.nandankanan.org) • Registration fee for each participant is Rs 25O/-

• Registered participants need to report at 6.15 pm at Multi Level Car Parking Facility of Nandankanan Zoological Park.

• Programme starts at 6.30 pm & ends at 8.00 PM

• Participants need to show the online generated tickets at the time of entry.

• Parking facility for vehicle will be arranged at Multi Level Car Parking area of Nandankanan. ( Charges applicable)

• Participants shall not be allowed to carry any bag/ luggage with them during the programme.

• Participants need to follow the instructions of the assisting Zoo education staff/volunteer strictly.

• Participants are not allowed to bring their DSLR or Video recording instrument. Videography and photography are not allowed during the programme.