PM Narendra Modi to participate in Sashakt Nari – Viksit Bharat programme in Delhi on 11th March

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will participate in Sashakt Nari – Viksit Bharat programme and witness agricultural drone demonstrations conducted by Namo Drone Didis at Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, New Delhi on 11th March at 10 AM. Namo Drone Didis from 11 different locations nationwide will also participate in the drone demonstration simultaneously. During the programme, Prime Minister will also hand over drones to 1,000 Namo Drone Didis.

The Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi initiatives are integral to the Prime Minister’s vision of fostering economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women, especially in rural areas. In order to further this vision, Prime Minister will felicitate Lakhpati Didis, who have achieved success with the support of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission and are supporting and motivating other Self-Help Group members for their upliftment.

Prime Minister will also disburse around Rs 8,000 crore Bank loans to Self Help Groups (SHGs) at subsidised interest rate through Bank Linkage Camps set up by Banks in each district. Prime Minister will also disburse about Rs 2,000 crore Capitalization Support Fund to SHGs.