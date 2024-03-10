Noted Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik urges young voters to exercise their voting rights

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has urged young voters, who have made it to the voters’ list for the first time, to come forward and exercise their democratic right to vote. A nationwide campaign called “Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye” (My first vote is for the country) is underway to connect the first time voters. People from all walks of life are participating in the campaign enthusiastically and educating young voters to come forward to vote in large numbers in the upcoming general election.

To carry forward the momentum, renowned sand artist Padmashri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture on Puri beach, Odisha. Through his artwork, he has urged the young and first time voters to vote in large numbers and strengthen and enrich our democracy.

The “Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye” campaign is also being implemented in various higher educational institutions of the country. The main objective of the initiative is to engage and encourage young voters to come out and vote and to convey the importance of voting for the larger good of the nation. The initiative symbolizes the importance of Elections and the pride of voting in the largest democracy of the world.