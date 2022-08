New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated P V Sindhu on winning the Gold medal in Badminton at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“The phenomenal @Pvsindhu1 is a champion of champions! She repeatedly shows what excellence is all about. Her dedication and commitment is awe-inspiring. Congratulations to her on winning the Gold medal at the CWG. Wishing her the best for her future endeavours.”