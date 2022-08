Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Sri Lingaraj Temple in #Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Home Minister also visits birth place of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose at Odia Bazar in Cuttack in Odisha. He garlands the statue of Netaji and went on a round to see the Netaji Museum. He was accompanied by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.