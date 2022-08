New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh and Dinesh Kumar, the players of Lawn Bowl Men’s team for clinching the Silver Medal at Birmingham CWG 2022.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Proud of Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh and Dinesh Kumar, who have won a Silver medal in Lawn Bowls. Their teamwork and tenacity are admirable. Best wishes to them for their future endeavours. #Cheer4India”