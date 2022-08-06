PM Narendra Modi congratulates Jagdeep Dhankar on being elected as Vice President

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Shri Jagdeep Dhankar on being elected as Vice President of India.
In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;
“Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji on being elected India’s Vice President with resounding support across party lines. I am confident he will be an outstanding Vice President. Our nation will gain tremendously from his intellect and wisdom. @jdhankhar1”
“I thank all those MPs who have voted for Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. At a time when India marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are proud to be having a Kisan Putra Vice President who has excellent legal knowledge and intellectual prowess. @jdhankhar1”.