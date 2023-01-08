PM Narendra Modi condoles passing away of Keshari Nath Tripathi

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief after the passing away of Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi, former governor of West Bengal who also had additional charge for short stints as governor of Bihar, Meghalaya and Mizoram. The Prime Minister remarked that he played a key role in building BJP in UP and worked hard for the state’s progress.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi Ji was respected for his service and intellect. He was well versed in Constitutional matters. He played a key role in building BJP in UP and worked hard for the state’s progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”