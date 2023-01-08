Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Shiv Sundar Das now part of 5-member Senior Men’s National Selection Committee of BCCI.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee. The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022.

Upon due deliberation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews. Based on the interviews, the Committee has recommended the following candidates for the Senior Men’s National Selection Committee.

1) Chetan Sharma

2) Shiv Sundar Das

3) Subroto Banerjee

4) Salil Ankola

5) Sridharan Sharath

The committee further recommended Mr Chetan Sharma for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee.