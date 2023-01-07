Sai Silks (Kalamandir) opens its 53rd store and fourth flagship ‘Mandir’ format store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Limited (Sai Silks or SSKL), one of the leading retailers of ethnic apparel, particularly sarees, in South India in terms of revenue and profit after tax in Fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2021 (as per a Technopak report), launched its 53rd store in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The new SSKL store, which operates under the brand name ‘Mandir’, has an area of more than 3800 sq. ft. across two floors and is located at Khajaguda, Nanakramguda Road in Hyderabad.

The newly inaugurated Mandir store is the fourth such store in Hyderabad, Telangana – the others being located at Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills and Patny Center in the city. The store offers ultra-premium products including a variety of designer sarees such as Banarasi, Patola, Ikat, Kanchipuram, Paithani, Organza and, Kuppadam.

SSKL’s stores are focussed on spreading India’s vibrant culture, traditions and heritage by offering a diverse range of products which includes various types of ultra-premium and premium sarees and ethnic wear, including value fashion products. The premium ethnic silk sarees and handlooms targets, inter alia, wedding and occasional wear. The products in Mandir format stores retail in the range of approximately Rs. 6,000 to Rs. 350,000.

Mr. Nagakanaka Durga Prasad Chalavadi, Managing Director, Sai Silks (Kalamandir), said, “Sai Silks is continually being recognised as being an ethnic fashion authority with our diverse offerings including ultra-premium and premium sarees as we believe in celebrating all of life’s grand moments in style. We are delighted to open our fourth ‘Mandir’ store in Hyderabad, Telangana and it showcases our strength of delivering high value experience for our customers. The new store offers our entire range of ultra-premium designer sarees.”

Mr. Chalavadi added, “Our endeavour has been to open stores in the same city to efficiently manage stores and inventory, and to tap the purchasing power of customers with a cluster-based model. The Mandir stores provide a unique experience and customer service, which combined with our inventory and variety of SKUs that we offer, it enables us to attract and retain a growing customer base. Our aim is to open 25 additional stores across South India in all our four formats over the next two years.”

Sai Silks has tapped renowned actress Shruti Haasan for the launch of the store. Commenting on the occasion, actress Shruti Haasan said, “It’s very exciting to launch Sai Silks’ fourth ‘Mandir’ format store in Hyderabad. Sai Silks’ expertise, focus on innovative designs provides the inspiration to go out in style and enjoy life’s precious moments. The firms focus on quality, customer service, product range is unique and strengthens its brand recognition and enhances customer loyalty.”

The ‘Mandir’ retail brand format was established in 2011 with the first store opening in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Mandir format store is the one stop destination of ultra-premium designer high-end sarees, including party wear, festive wear, occasional wear sarees, and lehengas which can be customized as per the requirements of customers.

Mandir products are intricately designed and crafted by the hands of Sai Silks’ master weavers.

Sai Silks has four store formats including Kalamandir, Kancheepuram VaraMahalakshmi Silks, Mandir, and KLM Fashion Mall, with products for various segments including premium ethnic fashion, ethnic fashion for middle income and value-fashion across various price points, thereby catering to customers across all market segments.