New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi today participated in the closing ceremony of the Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya- [email protected] 2047 through video conferencing.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur virtually attended the programme from Thunag in Mandi district.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Hans Raj, the beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Kusum Yojana from Sundernagar of district Mandi.

Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal [email protected] 2047 was organized from 25th to 30th July under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Organized across the country, the event showcases the changes that have taken place in the power sector during the last eight years. It aims to empower citizens by improving their awareness and participation in various power related initiatives, schemes and programs of the Government.

Deputy Commissioner Mandi Arindam Chaudhary, CMD SJVNL Nand Lal Sharma, Principal Consultant SJVNL Dr. M.P. Sood and MD HPSEBL Pankaj Dadwal were present on the occasion among others.