CWG 2022: Indian Weightlifters Sanket Sargar wins silver medal and P. Gururaja bags bronze

New Delhi : India’s Sanket Sargar opens India’s account with a silver medal win in the 55kg Men’s Weightlifting battle in Commonwealth Games 2022. On the other hand, P. Gururaja clinched a bronze medal in the men’s 61kg category. President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Union Sports Minister Shri Anurag Thakur and Indians from all corner of the country congratulated Sanket Sargar and P. Gururaja for their achievement.
President congratulated Sanket Sargar for his performance and tweeted, “Your immense hard work has brought success to you and glory to India. My best wishes as India opens its medal tally.”
On the win of P Gururaja President tweeted, “Congratulations to P. Gururaja for winning the bronze medal in Weightlifting at Commonwealth Games. You have made India proud once again at Commonwealth Games. My best wishes for many more such inspiring feats.”
Gururaja started Weightlifting during his college days in the year 2010. In the year 2015, he joined the Air Force. He was on boarded in the Indian National Camp in 2016.
Click for the background details of Sanket Sargar