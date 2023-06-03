PM Narendra Modi arrives at Bahanaga of Balasore district , Odisha

Balasore: PM Narendra Modi reaches at Bahanaga of Balasore district where the train mishap took place . Two Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw & Dharmendra Pradhan present with the PM Modi.

Prime Minister will also meet with injured people at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after taking stock of the situation at the mishap spot.

He also held a high-level meeting with railway officials regarding the worst ever rail accident that claimed over 230 lives and injured 900 people. Home Minister Amit Shah, NDRF DG, senior Railway Officials were present in the meeting. The PM was briefed about the mishap and rescue operation.

Three trains including two passenger trains- Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express- were involved. A goods train and two passenger trains had collided after one of the train’s coaches derailed.

Sources said PM Modi will discuss rescue, treatment and other matters over the accident involving multiple trains.