Balasore: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal met the injured of the train accident at Community Health Centre in Soro, Balasore and asked the doctors to ensure proper treatment for them.

With the support of the Centre, Odisha government can face any challenge. We are a state which has faced (cyclone) Fani and other challenges and earned a name in the world & we have accepted this challenge and will fight it successfully with the help of PM, CM says Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal on Train Accident.