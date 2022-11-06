PM Modi tweets as two cheetahs shift to bigger enclosure in Kuno National Park

Two of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia have been released to a bigger enclosure for further adaptation to the Kuno National Park. They were kept in mandatory quarantine in Madhya Pradesh’s National Park.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, two cheetahs have been released in the bigger enclosure and others will be released soon. He expressed happiness that all cheetahs are healthy, active, and adjusting well. Eight cheetahs were brought from Namibia, seventy years after they went extinct. They were released in the Kuno National Park by the Prime Minister on 17th September.