Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Okays Appointment Of 130 Asst Professors Of OMES Cadre

Bhubaneswar: As many as 130 Assistant Professors of Odisha Medical Education Service (OMES) Cadre will be appointed in the State in nine broad-speciality disciplines. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved the appointment of the physicians.

The approval is made on the basis of recommendation of the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). Earlier, appointments were given to 65 Assistant Professors in seven Broad-Speciality disciplines in the month of September and October, 2022, thus making the total number of appointed Assistant Professors 195 in 16 broad specialities, in the State during 2022.

The broad specialties are General Medicine, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Anatomy, TB & CD, Opthalmology, Physiology, Transfusion Medicine, General Surgery, Paediatrics, Community Medicine, 0 & G, Pathology, Skin & VD, Anaesthesiology, Microbiology, and FMT.

It will help in furthering the standards of Medical Education in the State and providing quality health care to the general public.