Dhamnagar Bypoll Results: BJP’s Suryabanshi Suraj Wins With Over 80,000 Votes

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party has won the by-polls in Odisha’s Dhamnagar constituency. BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi’s death had necessitated the by-election. The saffron party fielded Sethi’s son Suryabanshi Suraj as its candidate, which seems to have worked well for the party as he grabbed 80,090 votes as against BJD, which fielded Abanti Das, the lone woman among the total of five candidates in Dhamnagar, who managed to secure 70,288 votes in the contest. BJP has won the constituency by a margin of 9,881 votes. The ruling BJD seemed to have lost steam with its below-par performance in the 2019 Odisha assembly elections but in the panchayat polls, earlier this year it decimated the opposition.