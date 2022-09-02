PM Modi to Commission country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited Today

Prime Minister Modi will commission the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant today morning at the Cochin Shipyard, the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of the country. He will also unveil the new Naval ensign of the Indian Navy.

The 262 meters long and 15-story high INS Vikrant, with a flight deck comparable to two football fields with an angled sky jump, is quite an engineering and ship-building marvel. INS Vikrant is more than five times the size of any warship ever built in the country. India now joins a select group of countries like The US, Russia, China, France, and the UK that can indigenously design, build and integrate an aircraft carrier.

No doubt Indian Navy is now transformed from Buyers Navy to the builder Navy. The INS vikrant will be fully combat-ready after the MIG-29 Supersonic fighters complete crucial flight trials from her sprawling deck, and the aircraft carrier will be equipped with all her high-tech weapons like the Barak-8 surface-to-air missile system by around mid-2023. The trials of submarine hunting MH ROMIO helicopters and early warning Karmov 31 choppers are also in the work. Needless to say with the induction of INS Vikrant Indian navy will energe as a fomidable blue water naval force.