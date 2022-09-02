Odisha reports 226 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 226 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 1st September
New Positive Cases: 226
Of which 0-18 years: 19
In quarantine: 132
Local contacts: 94
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Bargarh: 4
3. Bhadrak: 2
4. Balangir: 5
5. Boudh: 2
6. Cuttack: 14
7. Jagatsinghpur: 5
8. Jajpur: 5
9. Jharsuguda: 1
10. Kalahandi: 7
11. Kandhamal: 1
12. Kendrapada: 1
13. Khurda: 104
14. Koraput: 4
15. Mayurbhanj: 2
16. Nawarangpur: 1
17. Nayagarh: 3
18. Nuapada: 4
19. Puri: 7
20. Rayagada: 2
21. Sambalpur: 7
22. Sonepur: 2
23. Sundargarh: 19
24. State Pool: 23
New recoveries: 228
Cumulative tested: 33206777
Positive: 1328070
Recovered: 1317042
Active cases: 1797