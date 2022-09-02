Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, the top priority of his Government is to ensure basic facilities for every citizen and to build a modern infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said, the top priority of his Government is to ensure basic facilities for every citizen and to build a modern infrastructure.

Addressing a public meeting after arriving at the Cochin International Airport this evening the Prime Minister listed various measures taken by the Union Government for the people of Kerala.

Stating that the Government is committed to the development, he cited corruption as the biggest challenge for development. He said, when action is taken against the corrupt, political polarisation takes place, and groups are formed for their protection. He cautioned people to remain vigilant against such people.

The Prime Minister said, people need to work on the resolve to make India a developed nation during Azadi Ka Amrit Kal. Mr Modi observed that by adopting the Mantra of Sab ka Sath, Sab ka Vikas, Sab ka Vishwas, and Sab ka Prayas, the Government is converting resolutions into accomplishments.

He said, two lakh pucca houses have been approved for the poor of Kerala under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana, of which over 1,30,000 houses have been completed.

He observed that in States ruled by the BJP development is on a fast track because of double-engine government at the Centre and State.

The Prime Minister said, the Union Government is working for opening at least one medical College in every district, which will immensely benefit the youth of Kerala.

Earlier on his arrival at the Cochin International Airport, the Prime Minister was received by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and a host of other dignitaries including senior State party leaders.