 PM Modi lays the foundation stones of three semiconductor projects

New Delhi: Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated three semiconductor projects collectively valued at nearly Rs 1.25 lakh crore today, marking a significant step towards India’s technological advancement under the ‘India’s Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat’ initiative. The Central University of Odisha hosted the event, extending its platform to engage the nation’s youth. Live streaming was facilitated across three locations within the university campuses, where Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Registrar I/c. Prof. N. C. Panda, and Proctor Prof. Bharat Kumar Panda including faculty, non-teaching staff and students, participated enthusiastically.

Preceding the live broadcast, the university held a seminar on ‘India’s Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat,’ featuring a lecture by Prof. Jyoti Prakash Kar from NIT Rourkela, who underscored the global significance and demand for semiconductors. Prof. Tripathi elaborated on India’s developmental vision across various sectors, urging students and faculty to leverage their expertise towards a self-reliant and developed India, emphasizing the role of Indian knowledge systems in global progress. Prof. Panda also shared insights during the seminar.

Dr. Ramendra Kumar Parhi, DSW, and Dr. Kakoli Banerjee, Asst. Professor, Dept. of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources, coordinated the event seamlessly. Following the live stream, an interactive session on the utility and importance of semiconductors was conducted among the students.

The projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi include a semiconductor fabrication facility in Gujarat’s Dholera Special Investment Region, and Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facilities in Assam’s Morigaon and Gujarat’s Sanand. These initiatives align with PM Modi’s vision to establish India as a global semiconductor hub, offering vast employment opportunities for the nation’s youth.

The Government of India has launched the India Semiconductor Mission to develop a comprehensive semiconductor ecosystem, aiming to position India at the forefront of the global semiconductor industry and bolster youth employment prospects. ‘India’s Techade’ symbolizes the nation’s commitment to embracing digitalization for sustainable growth, job creation, enhanced quality of life, and global technological leadership.