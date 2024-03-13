Rayaan Naveed Siddiqui of Mumbai bags the ‘Spell Master of India’ Title at SBI Life Spell bee Season 13

Mumbai, 13th March 2024: SBI Life Spell Bee Season 13, India’s most prestigious spelling competition, an initiative by Mirchi, concluded with a thrilling Grand Finale in Mumbai. SBI Life Spell Bee Season 13 has crowned its Champion with Rayaan Naveed Siddiqui, Age- 13 years, Std VIII, from Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, Mumbai, bagging the ‘Spell Master of India’, National Title. The first runner-up, Adhita Nag, Age- 13 years, Std VIII, from Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, Mumbai, too demonstrated commendable skill at the Grand Finale. The ability of these young minds to navigate through complex words with precision and confidence set them apart as deserving winners. In an atmosphere filled with enthusiasm and excitement, the event witnessed the announcement and felicitation of the National Champion, whose remarkable performance throughout the competition demonstrated exceptional skill, dedication, and a profound love for language.

The event was graced by Indian Actress, Fashion Designer & Television Presenter, Ms. Mandira Bedi, who enthusiastically hosted the Grand Finale of SBI Life Spell Bee Season 13 and revealed the winners. The National Champion of SBI Life Spell Bee Season 13 was awarded the prestigious grand prize of INR 1,00,000/- along with an all-expenses-paid expedition to Disneyland, Hong Kong, accompanied by their parents.

This year’s competition theme, “An initiative that spells progress”, signifies SBI Life’s commitment to foster growth opportunities for India’s young population. As a company dedicated to helping individuals achieve their dreams, SBI Life recognizes that true progress goes beyond academic success, extending to holistic development. The theme aligns with the brand’s core values, emphasizing the importance of providing a platform to young minds to explore possibilities, carve their growth story, and thereby contribute to the nation’s progress. SBI Life Spell Bee Season 13 has once again highlighted the importance of knowledge, language proficiency, and the invaluable role of educational initiatives in nurturing young minds.

Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communications, and CSR at SBI Life Insurance, commented on the success of the partnership, saying, “As another chapter of Spell Bee culminates, SBI Life congratulates each and every participant including the winners. At SBI Life, our unwavering commitment to nurturing the potential of every individual is deeply ingrained in our values. We believe in the transformative power of early opportunities, as they lay the foundation for a lifetime of meaningful impact. Each child is a reservoir of unique capabilities, and by providing the right tools and platforms, we aspire to cultivate an environment that fosters continuous learning and development.”

“Our partnership with Spell Bee – ‘Spell Master of India’ reflects this commitment. It signifies our dedication to empowering the young minds, providing them with the opportunity to shine on a national stage. Children are the architects of our nation’s future, and we take immense pride in supporting their educational journey. Our hope is to contribute our efforts in creating a legacy of continuous support, shaping the aspirations and ambitions of the youth in the years to come. We have embarked on this journey with enthusiasm, aiming to remain focused on doing our bit in shaping the future citizens who will undoubtedly contribute to the progress and prosperity of our great nation”, he added.

Speaking on his achievement, Master Rayaan Siddiqui, Winner of SBI Life Spell Bee Season 13 said, “SBI Life Spell Bee Season 13 journey to victory itself was quite fuzzy but I can clearly remember the joy I felt upon winning the grand finale! When I won the Regional Final, it sparked the desire to win the National Finale and prove my mettle to the nation. I practiced, poring over the study guide, and searching for difficult words. I looked through the dictionary and read several books about grammar and spelling. My school Spell Bee competitions over the years have groomed me well to handle the stage pressure. SBI Life Spell Bee was a very methodically planned, challenging contest. The experience was amazing with an audience that was sporting. Winning the ‘Spell Master of India’ title was like a dream come true! Overall, the experience was supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!”

Expressing her views on the initiative, Ms. Pooja Gulati, Executive Vice President & National IP Director, Entertainment Network India Ltd, stated, “Mirchi has always been proud of creating consumer-centric properties that add value and empower consumers and their families. Strategically, Mirchi has built its experiential impact properties portfolio, and Spell Bee is a flagship property within the same. Mirchi and SBI Life share a joint vision to aid school children in India in achieving their goals. The medium of spelling serves as a stepping stone for this vision. It is India’s largest spelling competition for schools and promotes the education of the English language at the highest level. In its 13th season, the property has grown significantly this year with a brand-new format. Spell Bee receives unparalleled love from children, parents, and teachers, which makes the property special. This year, the competition has expanded and received participation from schools in over 30 cities, in addition to robust online participation. As in previous years, the competition will be televised to encourage students to showcase their skills on a national platform and prepare for the upcoming season.”

This season drew participation from over 150,000 students across 350+ schools in 30 cities, making it a multifaceted competition spread over five challenging phases. The competition commenced with intra-school contests, followed by inter-school competitions. Advancing through city-level and regional finales, the top 75 participants reached the highly anticipated National Finale, set to simulcast on Disney, Hungama, and Super Hungama.