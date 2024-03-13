JSP Angul Observes 53rd National Safety Week: Reiterates its commitment to Zero Harm Policy

Angul: The Angul unit of Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) observed the 53rd National Safety Week, reaffirming its dedication to Zero Harm. The weeklong celebration, which commenced on March 4th and concluded on March 12th, witnessed the participation of a large number of employees and stakeholders. Mr. Manoj Mishra, Assistant Director of Factories & Boilers (ADFB), graced the final day of the ceremony as the Chief Guest. He highlighted improvement opportunities to achieve Zero Harm through proactive safety intervention and effective implementation of risk management processes.

During the event, Mr. Pankaj Malhan, Angul’s location head and Executive Director in charge, administered the Safety Oath to every participant. JSP’s Safety team presented the Safety Report card for the year, along with initiatives and the way forward towards a Zero Harm vision. Emphasising the paramount importance of safety, Mr. Malhan urged everyone to adopt a comprehensive 360-degree approach to identify and mitigate risks effectively.

Mr. Damodar Mittal, Executive Director of Iron & Raw Materials, highlighted the crucial adherence to safety protocols, especially when working at elevated heights and on roads. He emphasised the significance of discipline and caution as essential foundations of safety.

Mr. Atul Dubey, President of Steel Making, and Mr. Shankar, EVP, echoed these sentiments, stressing the significance of interdependent safety and the immediate cessation of work in the face of observed unsafe acts or conditions.

As part of the programme, business partners also shared their safety messages through slogans and songs.

The programme concluded with the distribution of awards and prizes to winners of various competitions such as Safety Talk, Slogan, Poster, Hazard Hunt, Safety Quiz, and others. In these competitions, employees, their family members, and schoolchildren enthusiastically participated in large numbers.