ICAR-CIFA organised the workshop-cum-training programme on Aquarium Maintenance and Care at Dimapur

DIMAPUR: ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Kausalyaganga, Bhubaneswar, Odisha organised one Workshop-cum-training programme on Aquarium maintenance and care for the school teachers, extension officials and hobbyists of Nagaland under NEH scheme at Dimapur Brooder Fish Farm, Nagaland. The event was organised to promote aquarium science education programmes amongst schools, extension officials and hobbyists on aquarium maintenance and care. The event was attended by more than fifty participants including Scientists, extension officials, hobbyists and teachers of Dimapur & Kohima districts of Nagaland.

At the backdrop of the event, Dr Pramoda Kumar Sahoo, Director of ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar suggested for promoting science education programmes in different schools of Nagaland through supply of the technology of Aquarium maintenance & care. During inauguration of the programme, Dr Saroj Kumar Swain, Former Director of ICAR-CIFA narrated the huge scope and prospects of aquarium keeping in school education programmes. Dr S Adhikari, Principal Scientist and Chairman of NEH programmes of ICAR-CIFA highlighted the activities including aquarium keeping undertaken by ICAR-CIFA for development of North East Region. Dr C K Misra, Principal Scientist and Co-coordinator of NEH programs of ICAR-CIFA welcomed all the participants and briefed the objectives of the event. While inaugurating, Dr Vimezo Kire, Deputy Director of Fisheries, Govt of Nagaland appreciated the efforts undertaken by ICAR-CIFA for development of aquaculture sector in Nagaland and he suggested all the participants to learn the technologies of ICAR-CIFA including the aquarium science with its maintenance and care

In the technical session, Dr S K Swain, Principal Scientist, ICAR-CIFA presented elaborately the principles and practices of Aquarium maintenance and Care. Dr S Adhikari, Principal Scientist ICAR-CIFA narrated the principles of water quality maintenance for better survival of fishes in aquaria. Dr C K Misra, Principal Scientist, ICAR-CIFA narrated the different components of aquaria needed for healthy keeping of ornamental fish.

The technical session also included a practical demonstration on aquarium fabrication and setting up of different key components in aquaria. Selected schools of Dimapur and Kohima districts of Nagaland were distributed aquaria during the event.

The event was coordinated by Dr S K Swain, Dr S Adhikari & Dr C K Misra, Principal Scientist of ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar.