Adani Dhamra port observes 53rd National safety week

Dhamra : The 53rd National Safety Week has been observed at Adani Dhamra Port premises which commenced on 4th March and concluded on 11th. The theme for this year was ‘Safety Leadership for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Excellence.’ During the inauguration, the port operation officer and other officials highlighted various safety aspects. Throughout the week, the port safety department organized various safety competition programs. At the valedictory ceremony, winners were honored by port operation officer Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, while Port Chief Safety Officer Jagabandhu Behera and other officials managed the event. The program concluded with a safety-themed play. The chief security officer thanked all the officials and visitors as well as their families.