JK Tyre honoured with ICC Social Impact Award for its Water Conservation Initiative

~The award was conferred under the Clean Water and Sanitation category~

New Delhi : Indian tyre industry major JK Tyre & Industries received recognition for their water conservation endeavors at the 6th Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Social Impact Awards 2024, hosted in Kolkata. In the Clean Water and Sanitation category, JK Tyre’s Water Conservation Project stood out as the undisputed winner, as acknowledged by the jury. The award was presented by Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose, Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal, to Mr BS Dagar, Head IR & CSR, JK Tyre & Industries.

As a part of its CSR initiatives, JK Tyre has undertaken numerous water conservation initiatives in the villages adjacent to its manufacturing facilities, empowering local communities to achieve water self-sufficiency. The company successfully built 100+ water conservation structures in last five years, providing more water sources for the community’s consumption. These initiatives have significantly benefitted over 2,00,000 lives through enhanced water conservation measures.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries, said, “Our CSR initiatives place emphasis on addressing the needs of marginalized communities including women, children, and the elderly, ensuring that our endeavors have a meaningful impact where it counts the most. We are proud that our water conservation initiatives have brought significant positive changes in people’s lives, contributing to community prosperity. This accolade underscores our unwavering commitment to sustainable practices and community welfare. I would like to thank the Indian Chamber of Commerce for recognizing our efforts and affirming that we are moving in the right direction.”

The ICC Social Impact Awards, organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), aim to recognize, and celebrate social impact initiatives by corporate entities, NGOs, and implementing agencies across India for activities aligned with social transformation and upliftment. The ICC Social Impact Awards in India are one of the most coveted Social and CSR awards nationally and are presented in association with Consultivo as the knowledge and assessment partner.

JK Tyre recognises the vital role played by local communities in their success and believes in contributing to their wellbeing. The company’s CSR activities aim to uplift and empower local communities, addressing critical social, economic, and environmental challenges.