Yamaha Unveils Vibrant Colours in FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX

Bengaluru : India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd., in alignment with ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, today introduced exciting new colour shades in its popular streetfighter model, FZS-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX for the young riders of today. IYM has launched the stunning new Ice Fluo-Vermillion and intriguing Cyber Green colour shades in the model at an attractive price of INR 1,29,700/- (Ex-Showroom, New Delhi). These two vibrant colour shades are meticulously crafted to resonate with the evolved taste of customers,

especially the youth.

With the inclusion of these dynamic colour shades in the FZS-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX, India Yamaha Motor reiterates its commitment to remain relevant and appealing to the ever-changing demands of its youthful customer base in India. After these additions, the FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX will have six colours for customers to choose from – the latest Ice Fluo-Vermillion & Cyber Green, the striking Majesty Red, Yamaha’s favourite – Racing Blue, and the classic choice – Matte Black & Metallic Grey. With such interventions, Yamaha strives to position itself at the forefront of inspiring next-generation riders.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “We at Yamaha recognize that young riders of today are not just looking for transportation but are seeking a complete lifestyle. They are aspirational and are equipped with insights of global trends and style. Their tastes and preferences are diverse, and they seek differentiated experiences that are unique and sets them apart. In India as well as globally, we have witnessed that the youth is closely following new colour trends and are associating their personalities with it. This continuous shift is powering us to innovate, and we stay committed to meeting these expectations of our young customers. Today’s introduction of the fascinating colour options in the FZS-FI DLX portfolio is an example of our commitment to the Indian market to keep our brand and offerings always relevant to our customers. We shall continue our pursuit to consistently reform and refresh our products to captivate the imaginations of youngsters and enhance consumer delight.”

Part of Yamaha’s iconic FZ series, that has captivated the hearts of Indian riders for over 15 years, the FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX stands out with its 149cc fuel-injected engine – not only powerful but also efficient, offering a smooth acceleration and a responsive ride. The Monocross Suspension in the bike offers excellent shock-absorbing performance and stability during braking, while the Front Disc Brake with Single Channel ABS offers greater control even in slippery conditions.

The two-wheeler is equipped with Bluetooth-enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Connect and Traction Control System—a first in its category. These features enhance the riding experience by providing stability and connectivity on the go. The e20 compatible bike’s design is further accentuated by Class D Headlight, LED Flasher & LED Tail-light offering improved distribution of light and night-time visibility; and Chrome Duct Plating and 3D emblem, enhancing its premium look. The coloured wheels add a flamboyant touch to its street presence. With its comfortable two-level seat and lightweight build at just 135 kgs, the FZS-FI DLX promises agile manoeuvrability and quick initial pickup, making it a joy to ride in urban environments.