PM Modi lays foundation stone and dedicates to nation development projects in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation, development projects in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh today. The projects include laying the foundation stone of Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial to be constructed at a cost of more than Rs 100 crores, two road projects to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 1580 crores and dedicating to the nation doubling of Kota-Bina rail route to the nation developed at a cost of more than Rs 2475 crores.



Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that one can witness the ‘sagar’ (ocean) of harmony in the land of Sagar today with the presence of saints, the blessings of Saint Ravidas and the huge crowd comprising different sections of society. He mentioned that the foundation stone of Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial was laid today to further the shared prosperity of the nation. With the blessings of the saints, the Prime Minister recalled taking part in the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of the divine memorial earlier today and expressed confidence that he will come to inaugurate the temple on its completion in a few years. As a Parliamentarian from Varanasi, the Prime Minister informed about visiting the birthplace of Saint Ravidas Ji on multiple occasions and also paid tributes to him today from Sagar in Madhya Pradesh.



The Prime Minister said Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial will have grandeur as well as divinity which will flow from the teaching of Sant Ravidas ji. He informed that the memorial is steeped in the spirit of ‘Samrasta’ as the soil of more than 20000 villages and 300 rivers have been used in it. Families from Madhya Pradesh have sent grain for ‘Samrast Bhoj’ and five Yatras also concluded today at Sagar. “These yatras mark a new era of social harmony”, the Prime Minister added. The Prime Minister said when inspiration and progress (Prerna aur Pragati) come together a new era is heralded. He mentioned the projects i.e. two road projects and the doubling of Kota-Bina rail route and said that these development projects will provide better facilities to the people of Sagar and nearby areas.



The Prime Minister observed that the foundation stone of Saint Ravidas Ji Memorial and Museum is taking place at a time when the nation has completed 75 years of independence and the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal lie ahead of us. He emphasized forwarding the heritage of the land while also taking lessons from our past. Noting that the nation has completed a journey of a thousand years, the Prime Minister said that the emergence of evils in society is a natural occurrence. He underlined that it is the strength of Indian society that a saint or a Mahatama like Ravidas ji emerges time and again to ward off such evils. He informed that Saint Ravidas ji was born in an era when the Mughals ruled over the land and the society was struggling with imbalance, oppression and tyranny. He mentioned that in such a time, it was Saint Ravidas ji who was creating awareness and preaching ways to ward off evils of the society. Quoting Sant Ravidas ji, the Prime Minister said that on the one hand, people are tackling caste and creed while on the other, evil is gradually depleting humanity. The Prime Minister informed that Saint Ravidas ji was raising his voice against malpractices prevalent in the society while also rekindling the soul of the nation. Highlighting the bravery and patriotism of Sant Ravidas ji during the Mughal rule, the Prime Minister quoted him and said that dependency is the biggest sin and that those who accept it and do not take a stand against it are not loved by anybody. In a way, the Prime Minister emphasized, Sant Ravidas ji provided strength to the society to fight oppression, and Chatrapati Shivaji used it as an inspiration to lay the foundations of Hindavi Swarajya. He said that it was this feeling which found its way into the hearts of lakhs of freedom fighters during India’s struggle for independence. “Today, the nation is moving forward with the same spirit of liberation and rejecting the mentality of slavery”, the Prime Minister added.



Quoting Sant Ravidas on social equality and availability of amenities for all, the Prime Minister said that in the Amrit Kaal, we are trying to eradicate poverty and hunger from the country. He recalled his determination to provide food to poor and deprived sections during the pandemic. “I know the pain of hunger and self-respect of the poor. I am a member of your family and I don’t need to look into the books to understand your pain”, Shri Modi said. Free ration was ensured for more than 80 crore people under Pradhanmantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, a feat, said the Prime Minister, is being appreciated globally.



Talking about the Garib Kalyan Schemes being run in the country, the Prime Minister said that unlike earlier, the nation is standing with dalits, poor, tribals and women at every stage of life. At the time of birth Matru Vandana Yojana and Mission Indradhanush for total vaccine security of the newborn children where more than 5.5 crore mothers and children have been immunized. He informed that the campaign to save 7 crore Indians from Sickle Cell Anemia is going on along with a campaign to free India from TB by 2025. Shri Modi also noted the decreasing incidence of kala-azar and encephalitis. Talking about the Ayushman Card, the Prime Minister said “People say that they have got Modi Card. For treatment needs of up to 5 lakh, your son (the Prime Minister) is there”.



Underling the importance of education in life, the Prime Minister mentioned 700 Eklavya Schools in the tribal areas with books and scholarships and a robust mid-day meal system. He also listed measures like the Sukanya Samridhi Yojana for girls, scholarships for SC, ST and OBC students, loans to large numbers of SC, ST community members under the MUDRA loans. He also talked about cumulative financial help of 8 thousand crores to SC, ST youth under Standup India and the inclusion of 90 forest products under MSP along with Pradhan Mantri Awas with electricity, water and gas connections. “The people of SC-ST society are standing on their feet today. They are getting the right place in the society with equality”, he added.



“Sagar is such a district which has Sagar in its name and it is also identified with the 400-acre Lakha Banjara Lake”, the Prime Minister remarked. He touched upon Lakha Banjara who is associated with the region and mentioned that he understood the importance of water many years ago. The Prime Minister lamented that the past governments did provide drinking water to the poor and mentioned the Jal Jeevan Mission which is accomplishing this work today. He informed that piped water is reaching Dalit settlements, backward areas and tribal areas. The Prime Minister further added that 75 Amrit Sarovars are also being built in every district by taking forward the tradition of Lakha Banjara. “These lakes will become a symbol of the spirit of freedom, a center of social harmony”, Shri Modi said.



The Prime Minister emphasized that the government is giving due respect and providing new opportunities for dalits, the deprived, backwards and tribals of the country. “Neither the people of this society are weak, nor their history”, the Prime Minister remarked as he highlighted that great personalities have emerged from these sections of the society one after the other who have played an extraordinary role in nation building. That’s why, the Prime Minister said, the country is proudly preserving their legacy. He gave examples of the beautification of the temple at the birthplace of Sant Ravidas ji in Banaras, the Global Skill Park being built here at Govindpura in Bhopal named after Saint Ravidas, developing important places related to the life of Baba Saheb as Panch-Teerth and the development of museums in many states to immortalize the glorious history of the tribal society. The Prime Minister also informed that the nation has begun celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. He further added that Habibganj railway station in Madhya Pradesh was named after Queen Kamlapati of the Gond community, and Patalpani station is named after Tantya Mama. Concluding the address, the Prime Minister emphasized that the dalits, backward and tribal traditions are getting due respect for the first time in the country. He urged the nation to move forward with this resolution of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas’ and expressed confidence that the teachings of Sant Ravidas ji will continue to unite the citizens of India in its journey.



Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Union Ministers Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia and Shri Virender Kumar, Union Minister of State, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel, Member of Parliament, Shri V D Sharma, and Minister from Madhya Pradesh Government were present on the occasion among others.



Background



Honoring prominent saints and social reformers has been a special hallmark of the work done by the Prime Minister. Driven by his vision, Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial will be constructed in an area of more than 11.25 acres and at a cost of more than Rs 100 crores. The magnificent memorial will have an impressive art museum and gallery to showcase the life, philosophy and teachings of Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji. It will also have facilities for devotees visiting the memorial like Bhakt Niwas, Bhojanalay etc.



The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation the project marking the completion of the doubling of the Kota-Bina rail route. The project, which has been built at an estimated cost of more than Rs 2475 crores, passes through Kota and Baran districts in Rajasthan, and Guna, Ashoknagar and Sagar District in Madhya Pradesh. The additional rail line will increase capacity for better mobility and will help improve train speed along the route.



The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of two road projects at a cost of more than Rs 1580 crores. These include a four-laning road project connecting Morikori – Vidisha – Hinotiya and a road project that will connect Hinotiya to Mehluwa.