NEEPCO, a 100% subsidiary of NTPC, has signed MoA with Govt of Arunachal Pradesh for development of 2620 MW hydro projects.

The MoA was signed here in Itanagar on 12th August 2023.

Development of these projects will contribute towards achieving the declared Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target of achieving 500 GW non-fossil energy capacity in India by 2030.

Hydro Power will also be an effective contributor to the objective of achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by the year 2070.

These projects are also expected to create huge employment opportunities in the region and boost the local economy as well as foster skill development and technical expertise in the region.