Aditya Birla Skills Centre: Fostering sustainable livelihood in Sambalpur

Bhubaneswar : The Aditya Birla Skills Centre (ABSC) flagged off by Hindalco in 2020 at Hirakud is making impressive strides. The institute in Odisha’s Sambalpur district has trained over 400 youngsters and has successfully placed nearly 60% of them in various sectors.

Most of the students who have passed through the portals orundergone the training programs offered by ABSC, feel that this vocational training has impacted their lives in a transformative manner and enabled them become self- reliant.

The-state-of-the-art SkillsCenter manned by trained manpower is mentored by Mr. Kailash Pandey, Hirakud Cluster Head. In his view, “this is a much-needed activity across the region. It is very critical, in so far as it is possible to leverage the potential of the youth, and to see Odisha’s forward march. The government is also pulling out all stops to ensure employment opportunities for the young.”

The institute offers various multi-skilled short-term vocational training, for the young in the age group of 18 to 28 years. The minimum qualification for entrance is a Class-X pass. Currently, thecourses offered include Office Assistant, Data Entry Operator (OAD), Accounts Assistant (AAT), and Retail Sales Associate (RSA). The duration of the training varies from 50 to 80 days.

Along with domain skills, ABSC students undergo Personality Development, English Language, Communication, Financial Literacy, Innovative thinking and Entrepreneurship training. This leads to creating well rounded individuals who demonstrate professionalism and good social skills.

Lauding the initiative of Hindalco Industries Limited, Sambalpur District Employment Exchange Director Mr. S. C. Murmu says that ABSC has played a crucial role in providing skill training and career counselling to the youths of Sambalpur district and helping them settle down with a job in their home district without having to migrate to other areas in search of livelihood opportunity.

“I strongly advise youths seeking employment, especially those who do not have any technical qualification, must visit ABSC and try and enrol in any of their courses which are absolutely free of cost. ABSC will definitelyhelp them build a strong career path through their holistic training approach and market linked and industry approved courses,” adds Murmu.

“Because of ABSC I could develop my employability skills, and today I am successfully working as an Area Manager in Mahindra Motors,” says an elated Nalini Mirdha from Jamadarpali in Hirakud while expressing her gratitude to the trainers at the ABSC team for giving her the platform to excel in her professional career.

Says Ankit Suna of Hirakud, “Up until the time I joined Aditya Birla Skills Centre, I was clueless about how to earn a living and support my ailing mother. It not only helped me in my skill development but also transformed me into a more confident individual”.

As a responsible corporate citizen and driven by the constant motivation to give back to society, in Odisha, the Aditya Birla Group reaches out to more than 5 lakhs people touching over 2 lakh lives in 128 villages. The Group’s CSR is conducted under the aegis of the Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development chaired by Mrs. Rajashree Birla. The Group’s vision is to actively contribute to the social and economic development of the communities in which we operate. In doing so, build a better, sustainable way of life for the weaker sections of society. And raise the country’s human development index. The Group’s CSR vision is aligned with UNSDG goals to eliminate poverty and ensure freedom from hunger.