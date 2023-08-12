“With increasing Jan Bhagidari “Har Ghar Tiranga” Campaign has transformed into a People’s Movement” Govind Mohan

The Government of India is celebrating Har Ghar Tiranga from 13th to 15th August 2023 under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The idea behind this is to bolster the sense of patriotism within citizens and commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with the essence of collaborative participation and increased Jan Bhagidari. This information was shared at a press conference held by the Secretary, Culture Shri Govind Mohan in New Delhi today. He said that Har Gar Tiranga campaign launched by the Ministry of Culture has transformed into People’s movement with increasing Jan-Bhagidari. This year the Tiranga rallies are under full swing in various parts of the country and are witnessing immense public participation.

He further stated that the National level Tiranga Bike Rally for this year commenced on 11th August from Bharat Mandapam(Pragati Maidan, New Delhi) where Members of Parliament participated in Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign. It was flagged off by the Vice President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar. Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeastern Region Shri G. Kishan Reddy; Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal; Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur; Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat; Minister of State for Law & Justice, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs & Culture, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal; Minister of State for Culture, Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. The bike rally made its way to the India Gate circle and went around in a circle near the India Gate area, crossed the Kartavya Path, and ended at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium. Thousands of people pertaining to different age groups participated in the rally with India’s national flag flying high on their bikes. Leading the rally were Members of Parliament on their own two wheelers.

Shri Govind said, everyday lakhs of people are uploading their selfies with Tiranga. Along with selfies with Tiranga, people are also participating in Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign where numerous Shilaphalakams memorialising the bravehearts of the country are being erected at important places. Everyone can take part in Har Ghar Tiranga by uploading their selfie with the Tiranga , he added. As part of this initiative, the Department of Posts is serving as the designated entity responsible for selling and distributing high-quality National Flags to the public. The flags can be purchased from https://www.epostoffice.gov.in/ till 12th August 11:59 pm.

Giving further details, Shri Govind Mohan said that the Postal Department has placed requisition for 2.5 crore flags this year and 55 lakh flags have already been sent out through post offices. The Ministry of Textiles has already sent out 1.3cr flags to states, he disclosed. Crores of flags are also being produced by Self Helf Groups in states indicating a trend of AtmaNirbharta in flag manufacturing.

Sh Govind Mohan said that M/o Culture has organised more than 2000 events under Har Ghar Tiranga till date this year especially Nukkad Natak and cultural programnes by Zonal Cultural Centres of the Ministry. Messages are also being played at airports and Railway stations to take part in Har Ghar Tiranga.

PM Shri Narendra Modi urged people to hoist tricolour at home to mark Independence Day. In the latest episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM called for continuing ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ tradition which saw tremendous success and jan bhagidari last year. In 2022 during the campaign, many new achievements were made. One example is when 5,885 people came together at the Cricket Stadium in Sector 16, Chandigarh, and set a Guinness World Record for creating the largest human image of a waving national flag. Also, over 6 crore people took selfies with the Indian flag (Tiranga) and shared them on the Har Ghar Tiranga website. As part of the ongoing ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations, the District Administration in Srinagar achieved a national record by displaying a 1850-meter long National Flag at Bakshi Stadium to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence.