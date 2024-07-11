PM Modi interacts with IAS officer trainees of 2022 Batch posted as Assistant Secretaries

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi interacted with 181 Officer Trainees of IAS 2022 Batch who have been attached as Assistant Secretaries in various Ministries and Departments at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi earlier today.

During the interaction, various officers shared their experience of training undergone by them. Prime Minister recalled his earlier interaction with them during the Aarambh programme in 2022. Speaking about the Assistant Secretary programme, he said that the intent behind it was to provide opportunity of experiential learning to the young officers from the top to the bottom of the administrative pyramid.

Prime Minister said that New India is not satisfied with lackadaisical approach and demands proactiveness and they should endeavour to provide best possible governance, quality of manufacturing and quality of life to all citizens. Talking about schemes like Lakhpati Didi, Drone Didi, PM Awas Yojana etc., he said all of them should work with a saturation approach to take these schemes further to the people. He said that the saturation approach ensures social justice and prevents discrimination. He said that now it is their choice whether they will be speed breakers or superfast highway in service delivery. He added they should aspire to be catalytic agents and they will feel satisfaction when they will see change happening in front of their eyes.

Prime Minister said that Nation First is not just a slogan but his life’s aim and exhorted the officers to walk with him in this journey. He also said that the accolades they had received after their selection as IAS are things of the past, and instead of staying in the past, they should move ahead towards the future.

Shri Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Personnel), Shri P. K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Shri Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary and Shri A.K. Bhalla, Secretary (Home and DoPT) and other senior officers were also present during the interaction.