Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews progress of Kharif sowing

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed happiness over increase in area of pulses cultivation during ongoing Kharif sowing this year. Reviewing the progress of Kharif crops at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi today, the Union Minister noted that area under pulses have increased by over fifty percent particularly for Tur/Arhar. He said that achieving self-sufficiency in pulse production is a priority for the country and called for concerted efforts in that direction. Shri Chauhan also reiterated that Centre is committed to have 100 percent procurement for Urad, Arhar and Masur in all the states and called for generating awareness on the issue so that more and more farmers come forward for pulse cultivation.

The minister was briefed about the onset of monsoon, groundwater situation and availability of seeds and fertilisers. Shri Chauhan stressed for the timely availability of fertilisers, both for Kharif and Rabi crops. Department of Fertiliser was advised to ensure availability of DAP fertlisers as per demand of states. Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Sanjeev Chopra along with senior officials of the Ministry, officials from Indian Meteorological department, Central Water Commission and Department of Fertilisers were also present during the meeting.