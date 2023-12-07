PM Modi Ignites Awakening of Constitutional Consciousness: Former President Shri Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi,7th December: Former President Shri Ramnath Kovind graced the launch of ‘Naye Bharat ka Samaveda,’ a seminal collection spotlighting Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s impactful speeches, delving deep into the core essence and values embedded in our nation’s Constitution. The event was honoured by the presence of Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi, Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs, while chaired by Shri Rambahdur Rai, President of IGNCA. Among the distinguished attendees were Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary of IGNCA. Prabhat Kumar from Prabhat Publication was also present during the book launch. The prestigious event took place at the ‘Samvet’ auditorium situated within the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts. This significant launch celebrated the fusion of India’s constitutional heritage and contemporary resonance, encapsulating the essence of the nation’s ethos.

During an esteemed address, Former President Shri Ram Nath Kovind talked about the concept of ‘Swayat Poshit Padhhatti’ (Self Sustainable Process), resonating the spirit of self-sufficiency. Delighted by the occasion, he emphasized that he is privileged to be present on the occasion. He expressed gratitude for launching the book ‘Naye Bharat ka Samaveda,’ heralding it as a seamless continuation of our constitution’s essence. He highlighted its transformative potential, envisioning a bridge between the common citizen and our foundational document, simplifying its understanding for all. Shri Kovind noted a contemporary surge in people’s engagement with the constitution, emphasizing its heightened relevance in the context of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ (One India Magnificent India) for a modern India.

During her address, Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi highlighted the symbolic significance of ‘Samveda’ in the title ‘Naye Bharat Ka Samveda,’ portraying the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in shaping the New India. Emphasizing the constitution as the repository of our national ethos, she revered Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar as its soul and spirit. In a poignant reflection, she lamented the historical suppression of the constitution’s essence, especially in subjugating women, while commending Ambedkar’s ground-breaking principles of equality and non-discrimination.

Asserting the book as a retort to contemporary critics of the constitution, she lauded PM Modi’s creation of ‘Panchtirath’ as a tribute to Babasahab Bhimrao Ambedkar. Smt. Lekhi credited the Prime Minister for unveiling Bharat’s ethos and principles, emphasizing the acceptance of every individual’s sovereignty within the Constitution. She hailed PM Modi’s initiation of the ‘Amrit Mahotsav,’ symbolizing the celebration of this principle for the first time, attributing inspiration to the Prime Minister for the Constitution’s essence. Emphasizing the sense of duty instilled during the ‘Amrit Kaal,’ she emphasized the sanctity of the Constitution as the cornerstone of the nation’s creed and lauded PM Modi for championing its values.

Shri Rambahadur Rai in his address said this book is a result of public consciousness. He highlighted its genesis in public consciousness, energized by fresh ideas attributed to Shri Narendra Modi. He acclaimed the Prime Minister’s unique initiative in celebrating Constitution Day, emphasizing that such an idea had never occurred to anyone before him, showcasing the thoughtfulness inherent in the Prime Minister’s actions. Shri Rai praised the symbiotic relationship forged between the public and the constitution through this commemoration. Referring to Fali S. Nariman’s work ‘You Must Know Your Constitution,’ he noted the Prime Minister’s role in fulfilling the constitution’s perceived incompleteness. It would be noteworthy that Shri Rambahadur Rai has provided insightful perspectives in the foreword of this exceptional publication.

Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, in his welcome address, greeted dignitaries and emphasized the book’s significance in guiding today’s youth towards understanding the Constitution. He praised the Prime Minister’s inspirational commitment to commemorating Constitution Day, highlighting how the book mirrors India’s cultural and people-centric strength evident in the PM’s speeches. Addressing the prevalent spread of misinformation about the Constitution on digital and social media platforms, Dr. Joshi emphasized the book’s relevance in countering such negativity. He emphasized the Prime Minister’s awakening of national consciousness in celebrating Constitution Day, echoed within India’s constitutional fabric. Quoting excerpts from the book, Dr. Joshi reiterated the Constitution’s emphasis on justice for the poor, equal opportunities for all classes, and the necessity of an enabling environment for every individual’s growth and dreams without suppression from societal or governmental constraints.