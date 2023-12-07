International Centre for Automotive Technology organises “THE ADAS SHOW 2023” at Manesar

New Delhi,7th December: The International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) in Manesar, Gurugram under the aegis of the Ministry of Heavy Industries organised “THE ADAS SHOW” 2023” in association with Aayera, a global business information firm, today. Dr.Hanif Qureshi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Shri Saurabh Dalela, Director of ICAT were the Guests of Honour on the occasion.

More than 45 leading OEMs such as BMW, MG, HONDA and auto tech companies showcased the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology. ADAS has rapidly become a focal point in the automotive world, revolutionising safety, convenience, and the overall driving experience in India. At the show, leading like BMW showcased the ‘ADAS LIVE DEMO’, concluding as one of the event’s highlights. A close-up view of the newest ADAS technology in operation was given to participants in this lively and captivating event. Showcasing their creative solutions in actual driving situations were automakers, ADAS technology providers, and manufacturers of ADAS testing equipment. Automotive test systems headed by Shri S Ramanathan, MD ATS managed the entire track event.

In his address Shri Qureshi said that the growing adoption of ADAS technology positions India to become a leader in the global automobile industry. “This game-changing technology has the potential to revolutionize the Indian auto sector, and we encourage OEMs to prioritize its development and implementation”, he added.

Commenting on the show, Shri Saurabh Dalela said, “We are delighted to present the ADAS show, and participation from leading auto players has helped us to showcase the rapidly evolving landscape of automotive technology. At this event, we are nurturing and fostering an ecosystem that supports innovation and industry growth for the Indian Auto industry”.

The one-day event witnessed cutting-edge technology by various auto companies, Expert Speaker Sessions and Live Demonstrations at the ICAT center.

About The Adas Show

The “ADAS LIVE DEMO” at the ICAT testing track was a feature of the ADAS Show 2023. This exciting and interactive event brought together important figures in the automotive sector to highlight the most recent developments in ADAS technologies. Manufacturers of automobiles, ADAS technology firms, and suppliers of ADAS testing equipment collaborated to showcase their creative solutions in practical driving situations. The chance to watch and take part in live demonstrations of various ADAS capabilities was available to visitors. Leading providers of ADAS technology participated in live demonstrations to showcase their state-of-the-art ADAS components and systems. Live demo of automated emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping assistance was done. These exhibits highlighted the ADAS technology’ inventive features, efficacy, and precision.

The International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) was established in 2006 in Manesar, Haryana. ICAT provides quality services to the industry in all the domains of automotive and non-automotive development, such as Powertrain, Noise Vibration and Harshness, Component, Fatigue, Photometry, Tyre & Wheel, Passive Safety, EMC and CAD & CAE.