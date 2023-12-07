Mascot ‘Ujjwala’ creates celebratory atmosphere for first-ever Khelo India Para Games

New Delhi,7th December: Mascot ‘Ujjwala’ for the Khelo India Para Games, is a going around to major landmarks in New Delhi like Khan market, Sarojini Nagar, Connaught Place for creating buzz about the first-ever Khelo India Para Games is scheduled to be held from 10th December to 17th December 2023 in New Delhi.

The streets of Delhi are adorned with colorful murals celebrating the event, creating a truly convivial and celebratory atmosphere. The city has undergone an aesthetic transformation for the milestone event to provide an immersive experience for fans. There are also selfie points in various parts of the city where fans can go and get clicked with the mascot, Ujjwala. All of these locations are geo-tagged.

Shri. Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports said, “Inclusivity isn’t just a goal, it’s the spirit that propels the game forward. With the start of Khelo India Para Games, we aim to extend its impact by identifying and supporting talented para-athletes, who will contribute to India’s success in multi-discipline events in coming years. I would like to congratulate everyone. It is because of our Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision, that Khelo India has become a household name. It has become a movement from a scheme. From 2018 till date, we have had 11 Khelo India Games, but this year we are delighted to add Para Games this year.”

The Khelo India Para Games mark a monumental step towards inclusivity in Indian sports, demonstrating the extraordinary talent and grit of the para-athletes from every corner of the country. The capital awaits the sublime displays of skill, dedication, and passion that these remarkable athletes will bring to the forefront.

Since 2018, a total of 11 Khelo India Games have been successfully held. This includes 5 Khelo India Youth Games, 3 Khelo India University Games and 3 Khelo India Winter Games.

The first-ever Khelo India Para Games is scheduled to be held from 10th December to 17th December 2023. Over 1,400 participants from across 32 states and union territories including Services Sports Control Board are expected to participate in the maiden Khelo India Para Games which will witness para athletes vie for honours in 7 disciplines including para athletics, para shooting, para archery, para football, para badminton, para table tennis and para weight lifting. The events will be held across 3 SAI stadiums – the IG Stadium, Shooting Range in Tughlaqabad and the JLN Stadium.