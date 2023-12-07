Divya Kala Mela 2023 to be inaugurated in Patna tomorrow

New Delhi,7th December: Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) organizes a unique event showcasing the products and craftsmanship of Divyang entrepreneurs/artisans from across the country, ‘Divya Kala Mela’from 8-17th December, 2023. The event would present an enthralling experience to the visitors as vibrant products from various parts of the country including Jammu and Kashmir, North Eastern states, handicrafts, handlooms, embroidery works and packaged food etc. will be seen together.

The event is scheduled to be inaugurated on 8th December, 2023 at 5.00 P.M. by Dr.Virendra Kumar, Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment, GOI. The occasion will be graced by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, GoI, Smt Pratima Bhaumik.

This is a unique initiative of DEPwD towards economic empowerment of PwD/Divyangjan. The Divya Kala Mela presents a bigger platform for marketing and showcasing the products and skills of Divyang (PwD). The Divya Kala Mela, Patna is the Eleventh one in series starting from 2022 [(i) Delhi, December 2022, (ii) Mumbai, February 2023, (iii) Bhopal, March 2023, (iv) Guwahati, May 2023, v) Indore, MP vi) Varanasi, UP, vii) Jaipur, viii) Hyderabad, ix) Bengaluru, Karnataka, x) Chennai (TN).

Around 100 Divyang artisans/artists and entrepreneurs from about 20 states/UTs will be showcasing their products and skills. There would be Products in the following broad category: Home Décor & Lifestyle, Clothing, Stationery and eco-friendly products, packaged food and organic products, Toys & Gifts, Personal Accessories – Jewellery, Clutch Bags.It will be an opportunity for all to go ‘vocal for local’ and products made by Divyang craftsmen with their extra determination can be seen/purchased.

The 10 Days ‘Divya Kala Mela’, Patna will be open from 10.00 A.M. to 10.00 P.M. and witness a series of cultural activities, including performances by Divyang artists and well-known professionals alongside. Visitors can also enjoy their favorite foods from various regions of the country at the event.

Department has grandiose plans to promote the concept, as part of which ‘Divya Kala Mela’ would be organized across country. During 2023-2024 the event will be organized in other cities too.