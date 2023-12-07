Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar is set to deliver keynote address at the launch of NDTV Profit in Mumbai tomorrow

New Delhi,7th December: Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, will be the keynote speaker at the launch of ‘NDTV Profit’ in Mumbai tomorrow. The event is scheduled to take place at The St Regis in Lower Parel, Mumbai, at 2:30 PM, with the theme “Unlimited India.”

During his address, Minister Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar will shed light on India’s transformative journey over the past nine years, showcasing how technology has played a pivotal role in changing lives, fostering innovation and bridging the gaps between the Government and citizens. He will also underscore India’s growing stature as a trusted tech partner globally, emphasizing that India has evolved from being merely a consumer to becoming a significant producer of technology, actively shaping the future of tech.

The event will draw attendance from stock market stalwarts, policymakers and startups among others.