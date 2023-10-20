PM Modi hails Gujarat’s Dhordo for being awarded as Best Tourism Village by UNWTO

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today hailed the Dhordo village in Kutch district of Gujarat for being awarded as the Best Tourism Village by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Wishing a bright future for Dhordo, he shared a few pictures from his visit to the village in 2009 and 2015.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Absolutely thrilled to see Dhordo in Kutch being celebrated for its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. This honour not only showcases the potential of Indian tourism but also the dedication of the people of Kutch in particular.

May Dhordo continue to shine and attract visitors from around the world!

I’m sharing some memories of my visits to Dhordo in 2009 and 2015. I also invite you all to share your memories from your previous visits to Dhordo. This will inspire more people to visit. And, don’t forget to use #AmazingDhordo.”