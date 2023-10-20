Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sets a New Record in Kerala

Kochi: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) today announced a significant milestone in the vibrant state of Kerala. Consistently setting new benchmarks, HMSI has achieved a remarkable feat by crossing the 30 Lac customers mark, solidifying its position as a trusted and preferred choice for two-wheeler enthusiasts in the state.

Delighting customers with speed and quality in Kerala

Leading from the front, HMSI achieved its first 15 lac customers in over 15 years. Growing 2 times faster, the recent 15 lac customers were gained in just 7 years. This demonstrates HMSI’s accelerated growth and unwavering commitment to providing high-quality, innovative, and reliable products to its customers.

Speaking on this milestone, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Over the years, HMSI has established a strong presence in Kerala, thanks to its extensive network of dealerships, service centers, and an impressive product lineup. The company’s diverse range of motorcycles and scooters has resonated well with the discerning customers of the state, catering to their varied needs and preferences. Crossing the 30 lakh customers milestone in Kerala is a testament to our commitment to deliver the best-in-class products and services to our customers. We are delighted by the trust and love that the people of Kerala have shown towards our brand.”

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India – The No.1 & most loved Two-wheeler brand in Kerala

Honda’s enduring commitment to excellence has solidified its position as the leading two-wheeler brand in Kerala. Today, every 3rd customer in the state buys only a Honda two-wheeler. Further, Honda’s scooters have carved a special place in the hearts of Kerala customers. Acknowledging the brand’s leadership in scooter segment, every 2nd customer chooses a Honda scooter as their preferred choice. Among the impressive array of models, the Honda Activa stands out as the highest selling model. It has become the ultimate choice for riders looking for a perfect blend of style, convenience, and reliability.

Honda spreads festive joy with Super 6 offer*

Celebrating this milestone, HMSI brings Honda Super 6 Offer – an enticing array of 6 attractive benefits. This special offer is available for a limited period, ending on 30 November 2023. Customers can now benefit from up to 100% finance with lowest interest rates, opt for no cost EMI options, enjoy freedom from hypothecation charges, earn cashback rewards up to Rs. 5,000/- on credit card or debit card EMI transactions and avail an exclusive ‘100 pe 100 offer’ on Honda Shine 100.