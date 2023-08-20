PM Modi congratulates Indian team on winning Women Wrestling team title at the 2023 U-20 World Championships

Congratulating the the Indian team for winning the Women Wrestling team title at the 2023 U-20 World Championships, the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi posted on X:

“A monumental triumph for Indian Women Wrestlers! Our team has won the Women Wrestling team title at the 2023 U-20 World Championships, delivering an unparalleled performance with 7 medals, of which 3 are Golds. Among the memorable performances was by Antim for retaining her title becoming the first ever to win it twice! This glorious win stands as an embodiment of the unwavering commitment, sheer determination and exceptional talent of our emerging wrestlers.”